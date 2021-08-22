End of an era as Bearsden hair stylist retires after 45 years in the business

Jim initially worked at Lion’s Mane and then his own salon, Trilogy at Canniesburn Toll.Client and friend Jackie Lawrence said: “Jim is very well known to many in the area, not only as a great hairdresser, but confidante and friend to his many clients.

"Over the decades he has been hairdresser to a few Scottish household names such as Mary Marquis, Viv Lumsden, Kate Fulton (wife of Rikki). Even Shirley Bassey, on one occasion, when she visited Glasgow.”

Jackie added: “I was fortunate enough to meet Jim a few months before entering the Miss Scotland final in 1985. Thankfully he agreed to do my hair – I went on to win and he has remained my hairdresser ever since, but more importantly a very dear friend.

“He will be sadly missed by all his clients, many of whom have become friends, but after 45 years of looking after our locks it’s now time for him and his husband, David, to enjoy more time together. It’s certainly the end of an era.”