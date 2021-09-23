Enrichment activity programme culminates with fun day

There was a variety of sporting activities on offer at the fun day

The Enrichment Activity programme commenced in April this year and is a partnership between East Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) and East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure.

The programme was designed to involve children in activities out of their home after the winter lockdown period, as many had been isolated from friends and peers. It offered a wide variety of activities in a safe and secure environment on a weekly basis.

The free fun day concluded the six month programme and there was a variety of sporting activities on offer, including football fun with East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure's experienced coaches, mini Highland games, cricket games with East Renfrewshire cricket club and a bouncy castle.

Music was provided by local station Pulse Radio, with guest DJs on the band stand, and communal slosh dancing took place with spot prizes handed out.

The parents, carers and children also enjoyed a healthy lunch.

Ian Pye, from East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure, said: "We are proud to be given the opportunity to support children in our communities and give them the chance to learn new skills and develop their confidence.

"The whole team has enjoyed delivering the programme over the past six months, and the fun day was a great way to celebrate the children's achievements and put an extra wide smile on their faces."

Councillor Caroline Bamforth, chairwoman of the East Renfrewshire Integration Joint Board, added: “The Enrichment Programme has been such a positive initiative with 68 children and their families benefitting from experiencing a range of activities.

"The feedback has been tremendous so far, with many of the children telling us that they are keen to continue in some of the hobbies they have had a chance to try.