A Lesmahagow lad, inspired by his mum’s fundraising, decided to launch his own enterprising venture.

Eight year old best friends Jude Russell and Alexander Tulloch decided to organise a car wash, after Jude’s mum Nicola told them how she and a friend raised funds for a local dog and cat home when she was a teenager.

They set up a What’s App group and roped in other friends at Milton Primary, all of whom are now going into P5 at the school – Amy Chalmers, Ellie McKenzie, Zach Mathieson, Mason Higginbotham, Hazel Brownlie, Declan Matthews and David Amos.

Throughout the summer, they planned a car wash and, on Sunday, they rolled up their sleeves and got down to washing more than 30 cars at the Russells home in the town – where Nicola also runs her own salon.

Industrious car wash crew were kept very busy on Sunday afternoon.

She got the word out via clients and on the Lesmahagow Facebook page.

Nicola said: “We were worred that no-one would turn up but they were kept busy from noon to 4pm.

“The community really got behind them and they were also supported by teachers at Milton Primary. The local fire crew found out as one of their wives is a client so they also turned up!

“The two local chip shops both gave a generous donation, with Rollos sending 10 bags of chips and juice and Pepes sending three large pizzas and juice, so they were well fed! They’re now talking about an annual event.”