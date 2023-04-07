Erin McIlvaney from Biggar is on her way to the World Transplant Games in Australia

A 12-year-old from Biggar is on her way to Perth in Western Australia, to represent Team Great Britain and Northern Ireland in the World Transplant Games.

Erin McIlvaney was born with the rare liver disease, biliary atresia, and received a liver transplant when she was just six months old.

She has now been selected to play badminton in the singles and doubles competition at the World Games, based on her performance at the British Transplant Games in Leeds last summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With her parents Jamie and Kirstin and brother Owen (8), Erin is heading to Singapore and then Melbourne, before arriving in Perth for the start of the Games on April 14.

Erin has come a long way since her transplant and is now heading to the World Transplant Games.

She said: “It feels like a really exciting adventure. I’m looking forward to meeting the British team and competitors from other countries.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mum Kirstin added: “It is incredible to think how far Erin has come since her transplant. She is going to make the most out of the opportunities transplant sport has brought.”

Since Erin’s diagnosis, the family have raised over £35,000 for Children’s Liver Disease Foundation.

Chief executive Rebecca Cooper said: “I’m sure there was a time when Erin’s parents would not have thought this could be possible. Erin is a true inspiration to any child born with liver disease and we can’t wait to hear how she gets on. Go Erin!”

Advertisement

Advertisement