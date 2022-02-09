Eryn fiddles her way to folk stardom

Eryn Rae performs on stage. Pic: Alan Peebles

The 21-year-old, who is originally from Jedburgh, accepted the award from Gareth Hydes, commissioning editor at BBC Scotland, in a year that saw the prestigious competition return to the City Halls for the first time in two years.

Presented by Joy Dunlop and Bruce McGregor, the event was broadcast live on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC ALBA in front of a socially-distant audience.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eryn, who learned the instrument at the age of seven under the tuition of Shetland’s Catriona Macdonald, said: "To be back in City Halls performing alongside the other finalists was just so moving and uplifting.

"After what has been a tough two years for the performing arts industry, events like tonight are just a massive boost which signal a hope for better things to come.

"I am thrilled to have won alongside such amazing performers and look forward to what comes next as I know this title has been a springboard for many previous winners.

"I hope to follow in their footsteps.”

Eryn wins a recording session with BBC Scotland, she will perform at the Scots Trad Music Awards to be held in December 2021 and be given a one-year membership to the Musicians Union.

The six talented finalists enthralled the judges with first-class performances but there could only be one winner.

Mr Hydes enthused: “It is wonderful to have been able to bring this event back to Glasgow’s City Halls.

"As ever, we were blown away by the sheer talent on the stage and it’s always very difficult to choose just one winner. Eryn’s performance was breath-taking, an absolute celebration of the rich and vibrant traditional music scene we’re so lucky to enjoy in Scotland.

“I want to join all the other judges in congratulating her, and hope that we can once again fully embrace our nation’s fantastic live traditional music scene as we start to emerge from what has been a tough couple of years.”