Every part of Glasgow where affordable homes are being built

More than 1,800 affordable homes have been signed off across Glasgow with work due to start on them this year.

Construction of the 1835 homes are at different levels of progress across the city.

See a full list of details of the homes to be built below in different areas.

Many would be for social rent while a number would be available for mid market rent. Mid market rent homes are more expensive than social housing but cheaper than private rented properties and are available to people earning a certain amount.

Affordable homes are being built across Glasgow.

Another 757 proposed new affordable homes have also been approved for this financial year and will be built if budget allows.

Problems caused by Covid, Brexit, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and expensive supplies held up the building of affordable homes last year (2021 to 2022) leading to targets being missed.

An update on Glasgow City Council’s affordable housing supply programme was presented to councillors at the City Administration Committee today.

Councillor Kenny McLean said the year 2021 to 2022 was “very challenging” and there was construction price inflation, labour shortages and a lack of supply for some materials across the country.

The convenor for housing said the programme is “absolutely essential to the building of new affordable homes in Glasgow, benefiting thousands of people and families.”

He added: “The approval of the budget for this financial year means that more of these homes can be built, improving the quality of life for all of those living in them, and contributing to the regeneration of communities all across the city.”

The council will allocate over £417 million to housing associations and private developers to build new affordable homes in the city between now and 2026, with almost £104 million to be distributed this financial year.

Targets for this financial year include 919 completed new affordable homes, work beginning on 665, and approval expected for 691.

A total of £3.6 million is to be spent on medical adaptations to allow social landlords to carry out property changes so tenants can remain in their own homes.

Major affordable housing projects legally committed for building on April 1, 2022

Project – Housing Association – Number of homes – Tenure

Dover St – Glasgow West – 55 homes – Social Rent

Water Row Ph 1 MMR – Govan – 92 homes – Mid Market Rent

Smeaton St – Maryhill – 16 homes – Social Rent

Hamiltonhill Ph1 – Queens Cross – 178 homes – Social Rent

Dundashill MMR – West of Scotland – 90 homes – Mid Market Rent

Blawarthill New Build – Yoker – 15 homes – Social Rent

Blawarthill CONVERSION – Yoker – 4 homes – Social Rent

Holmhead Place – Cathcart – 17 homes – Social Rent

Castlemilk West Church – Craigdale – 36 homes – Social Rent

Castlemilk PSR – Crudens – 166 homes – Partnership Support for Regeneration

159 Butterbiggins Road – Govanhill – 24 homes – Social Rent

GCC Acquistion Strategy 20/21 – Govanhill – 8 homes – Social Rent

GCC Acquistion Strategy 21/22 – Govanhill – 10 homes – Social Rent Clifford Street – Home Group – 36 homes – Social Rent

Larkfield 2 – Link – 33 homes – Mid Market Rent

Larkfield 2 – Link – 60 homes – Social Rent

Larkfield 2 – Link- 28 homes – New Supply Shared Equity

Linnhead Drive – Rosehill – 5 homes – Social Rent

St Andrews Drive – 2 – Southside – 59 homes – Social Rent

St Andrews Drive 2 – Southside – 17 homes – New Supply Shared Equity

St Andrews Drive 3 – Southside – 32 homes – Social Rent

St Andrews Drive 3 – Southside – 12 homes – New Supply Shared Equity

Acquistions 21/22 – Southside – 22 homes – Social Rent

Strathbungo 2 – Southside – 30 homes – Social Rent

Nitshill Road PSR – Strathcarron – 25 homes – Partnership Support for Regeneration

Lochar Crescent – Trust – 13 homes – Social Rent

Garvel Crescent & Blyth Road – Calvay – 43 homes – Social Rent

Kennyhill Square – Home – 36 homes Mid Market Rent

Meat Market – Home – 252 homes – Mid Market Rent

Orr St – Home Group – 80 homes – Social Rent

Dalmarnock Riverside Ph 3 – Link – 80 homes – Social Rent

Dalmarnock Riverside Ph 3 – Link – 49 homes – Mid Market Rent

St Marks – Shettleston – 44 homes – Social Rent

Landressy St – Thenue – 27 homes – Social Rent

Littlehill – Thenue – 18 homes – Social Rent

Calton Village ph1 – Wheatley Group – 123 homes – Mid Market Rent