In homes across Lanark today, special outfits will be getting donned ready for the biggest event in the town’s calendar.

Excitement is at fever pitch in homes across Lanark as the young members of the Lanimer Day Court prepapre for the town's big day. (Pic: Mark Archibald)

The children in the court will have a huge role to play in today’s success. Happily, thanks to new court convener Alan Boyd and regular rehearsals, all the boys and girls taking part are ready for their moment in the spotlight.

Gordon Gray, Lanimer Committee vice chairman, said: “It’s been a new team running it this year but the court are well prepared for Lanimer Day tomorrow thanks to numerous rehearsals organised by Alan and his team.”

With 700 people from schools and organisations also taking part in the Lanimer procession and some 15 entrants, it looks set to be a spectacular show for those who line the streets of the town.

Gordon said: “The numbers are up on last year and from the glimpses I’ve seen of some of the lorries, it’s going to be an incredible procession.

"Volunteers have been working on entries for months now for the town’s big day and have put in a huge amount of work – we’re incredibly grateful for that support and we know people in the town really appreciate it too.”

With all the seating at the Cross snapped up, thousands are expected to line the procession route to enjoy the colourful cavalcade which sets off from St Leonard's Street at 10am.

The crowning of Queen elect Chloe Robertson will commence around 11.40am.