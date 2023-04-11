Shortly before going to press, it was confirmed that the former Ravenscraig steelworks is to provide the inspiration for a global architectural showcase which takes place in Italy every two years.

For it has now emerged that three artists Hamshya Rajkumar, Frank McElhinney and Doctor Amanda Thompson have been exploring the site of the industrial landmark and have created an exhibition entitled A Fragile Correspondence in response to it.

This will be presented at the Scotland + Venice partnership, which is a forthcoming collateral event at the prestigious 18th international architecture exhibition at La Biennale di Venezia in Venice.

The event opens in on Saturday, May 20 and will run until Sunday, November 20.

The artist will be appearing at a very special event run in conjunction with North Lanarkshire Council Arts which will take place next Wednesday (April 26) from 6.30pm until 8.30pm at North Lanarkshire Heritage Centre.

Audiences will also hear from Martin Brown, a writer and ex-employee of Ravenscraig, who will be reading from his collection of short stories about working life at the plant. Artist and film-maker Ilona Kacieja, will also join the lineup, screening her film about Ravenscraig, Red Dust, The Architecture Fringe, the project curators with -ism magazine and /other, will be sharing their concept and vision for the exhibition in Venice.

