Extinction Rebellion protest outside Glasgow Home Office branch

The group, along with Glasgow Calls Out Polluters, claim the protest is against the Nationality and Borders Bill passing through the House Of Commons.
The protesters, from XR Scotland and XR Glasgow, are calling on the UK Government “to end its hostile environment policy towards migrants”.
The activists have blocked access by locking themselves to each other and the gates with messages on equipment and banners stating ‘Refugees Welcome’, ‘End the Hostile Environment’ and ‘Climate Justice = Migrant Justice’.
One protester said: “The UK’s heartless hostile environment policy routinely denies migrants their human rights, preventing access to employment, healthcare, housing and other basic services.”
XR claim the demonstration has been organised in response to Home Secretary Priti Patel’s Nationality and Borders Bill passing through the House Of Commons.