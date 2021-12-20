Extinction Rebellion protest outside Glasgow Home Office branch

An Extinction Rebellion protest has blocked the front entrance to the Home Office building in Glasgow.

The group, along with Glasgow Calls Out Polluters, claim the protest is against the Nationality and Borders Bill passing through the House Of Commons.

The protesters, from XR Scotland and XR Glasgow, are calling on the UK Government “to end its hostile environment policy towards migrants​​​”.

The activists have blocked access by locking themselves to each other and the gates with messages on equipment and banners stating ‘Refugees Welcome’, ‘End the Hostile Environment’ and ‘Climate Justice = Migrant Justice’.

One protester said: “The UK’s heartless hostile environment policy routinely denies migrants their human rights, preventing access to employment, healthcare, housing and other basic services.”