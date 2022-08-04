Falls of Clyde ninth in most popular list

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it will come as no surprise to people in Clydesdale that the Falls of Clyde at New Lanark made the top ten.

A complete list of waterfalls located in the UK was compiled and, by counting the associated number of hashtags on Instagram, it was determined which were the most popular.

Falls of Clyde secured number nine on the list.

Adam Green, Finest Filters marketing director, said: “If there’s one thing the last two years have taught us, it’s how important spending time out in nature is for our health and well-being, and that we shouldn’t take it for granted.

“These results really showcase the diverse and natural beauty we have in the UK and shows us how lucky we are to live amongst such stunning natural wonders.

“Now is the perfect time to head out and see what the great outdoors has to offer and experience some of the UK’s greatest hidden treasures.”

Located within the World Heritage Site, the Falls of Clyde reserve encompasses four waterfalls – Bonnington Linn, Corra Linn, Dundaff Linn, and Stonebyres Linn.

The reserve is home to some fascinating wildlife, including otters, more than 100 species of birds – including ravens and kingfishers – and badger watching experiences available after dark.

An image of Corra Linn can be found in Scotland’s National Gallery, as Turner’s painting The Falls of Clyde hangs in the gallery – immortalising the area’s outstanding natural beauty.

The Fairy Pools in Glenbrittle on the Isle of Skye secured the top spot in the UK waterfalls list, with 96,922 Instagram hashtags.

A series of pop-up People’s Postcode Lottery Dipper Watches are being staged at Falls of Clyde Wildlife Reserve this summer.

The Scottish Wildlife Trust is hosting the free events run from 10am to 2pm each Sunday until August 21.