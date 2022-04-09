Falls of Clyde ranks No 25 in UK Which? walks

The Falls of Clyde came in at No 25 on the Which? list.

Anstruther to Crail on the Fife Coastal Path was rated Scotland’s best route with an 83 per cent walk score – and an overall ranking of 18. The easily navigable four-mile route knits together a string of fishing villages.

Coming in at 20 overall, Scotland’s second best route, Loch Katrine in the Trossachs National Park, was the longest walk featured at 13 miles, but it can easily be completed in a day.

And third on the list for Scotland was our own Falls of Clyde, which came in at 25 overall – ranking highly for peace and quiet and scenery and scoring 82 per cent.

The Clydesdale beauty spot pipped Arthur’s Seat in Edinburgh (34) and Falkirk Wheel to the Kelpies (35) which rounded out the top five in Scotland. Ben Nevis mountain path was the only other Scottish entrant, taking the 41st spot.

A magical walk in Yorkshire, taking in Malham Cove and Gordale Scar, was rated the best in the UK, achieving a superb 89 per cent walk score in the Which? survey of more than 1800 people.

Visitors were impressed by the cove’s amphitheatre-shaped cliffs which lead up to a limestone pavement, where a scene from Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows was filmed. Its second striking geological feature, Gordale Scar, is a narrow ravine enclosed by sheer walls 100 metres high. The 7.5-mile walk scored the full five stars for scenery and places of interest.