Fans ‘gutted’ as Sauchiehall Street club announces closure

A popular city centre club has closed.

Blue Arrow Jazz Club announced on social media that the venue was now ‘shut for good’.

The basement jazz club on Sauchiehall Street thanked the audience, musicians and staff.

The Blue Arrow Jazz Club is closed.

The post said: “We are now shut for good. Huge thanks to all of the amazing artists who have graced our stage.

“Massive thanks to all of the fantastic staff over the years. Thanks to you, the audience, please keep supporting local live events whenever you can...times are increasingly hard.