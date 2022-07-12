Fears council staff will have to clean TRNSMT litter at Glasgow Green

Fears that council cleansing staff will be pulled from other services to deal with the aftermath of TRNSMT have been raised following concerns over the amount of litter at the site.

The popular three day festival, believed to have attracted more than 50,000 visitors to Glasgow Green each day, was a huge success, with fans enjoying live music in roasting sunshine.

But with so many people enjoying food and drink on site it resulted in the park being covered in pizza boxes, fish and chip wrappers and plastic cups, and there was a noticeable shortage of bins around the site.

Festival goers raised concerns about the lack of rubbish facilities over the weekend, with one attendee saying she was surprised event organisers hadn’t thought to provide more disposal units, particularly at the main and King Tut’s stages.

TRNSMT

Glasgow City Council says that the promoter of the festival is responsible for the waste management on the site – but GMB convenor Chris Mitchell says he is worried cleansing staff will need to be brought in to help clean up.

Mr Mitchell said: “It is great that the festival is back after two years of Covid. It looked amazing with loads of people enjoying themselves.

“Then comes the aftermath and the big clean up. We have an events team which was basically abandoned because a private cleansing company has been brought in to tidy up – which I don’t agree with because it is a public park.

“Any additional work should be given to us to give the guys a wee bit of over time. I have heard people complaining about the lack of bins on site. It will be our workers who end up cleaning the rest of it up because private contractors will only do certain things.

“They will have to be taken off other services to go and deal with it. It’s not just the park that will need tidying up – it will be the perimeter too.”

Glasgow City Council says it is not involved with waste management arrangements within the festival cordon in any way.

A spokesman said: “The promoter is responsible for the site and commits to having it fully cleared by the time it is handed back.”