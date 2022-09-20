Opponents to plans to redevelop the Shawlands Arcade site are told hold a public meeting today (Tuesday).

Last week, it was announced that £150m plans to develop the site, with ground-floor shops and new homes above, had been submitted to Glasgow City Council.

Today (Tuesday) Living Rent members in Shawlands and Langside will host a public discussion between local councillors and concerned residents who oppose the proposal.

There are concerns that no social housing or affordable homes will lead to gentrification and price people out of the area.

The plans for Shawlands Arcade.

There are also fears for businesses in the shopping arcade and about green space.

“The proposals for luxury flats are wrong given the housing crisis here in Glasgow,” said Living Rent member Clare Scott.

“Many people I know are struggling to find affordable places to live. The community does not need luxury flats! It is incomprehensible that there is such a focus on creating these luxury developments whilst so many people are unable to find affordable homes.”

“On top of the rental crisis and cost of living crisis, hundreds of luxury flats in Shawlands will put a strain on local services and raise already soaring rents in the area,” added Bianca, Living Rent Shawlands and Langside branch chair.

“Shawlands needs more social housing, not developments that will see an influx of wealthy professionals and ultimately force working-class people out of their community. Living Rent is bringing local residents and our councillors together, to call for a redevelopment that serves the needs of the community and not the pockets of developers.”

Councillors Jon Molyneux (Greens), Zen Ghani (SNP) and Norman Macleod (SNP), have agreed to an open public meeting hosted by Living Rent Shawlands/Langside, intended to give a voice to the community affected by the plans.