Feedback sought on plans for the future of Drumchapel

People are being asked to give their views on Drumchapel, in a bid to help shape the future of the area.

Glasgow City Council is carrying out a consultation as it works towards creating the Drumchapel Local Development Framework - a plan which will help structure future development in the neighbourhood.

This includes developments like public spaces, shops, housing, transport infrastructure and open spaces.

The consultation explains: “We want local people to have a real say in what goes into the LDF and the work that comes out of it. The questions that follow help us to find out about the issues and priorities that matter most to people who live and work in Drumchapel.”

The consultation asks users what they like and dislike about Drumchapel, how the area could be improved, and for their thoughts on public spaces, amenities, housing and transport.

The closing date for responses in Friday, June 10.