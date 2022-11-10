Andy Thomson

Motherwell FC Community Trust and the Well Society have teamed up to offer the places in the hope that local women will step forward learn new skills, increase their confidence and make an impact on young lives.

And the idea behind it is quite clear- that men do not have a monopoly on football coaching because girls getting into the game need females too, to teach them how to play.

Andy Thomson, Football Development Manager at the Trust explained: “We’ve seen a huge interest in the women’s game and the girls development centre at Motherwell FC Community Trust is going from strength to strength.

“But we routinely see young girls drop out of teams because of a lack of female role models, and we want to address that.

"We want to change perceptions that football coaching is for men only.”

“The football will take care of itself.

Advertisement

“What we’re looking for is women who can adapt and grow, and who want to make a difference in their community, as well as their own lives.

" We want to give them the opportunity to be part of a team and help coach young female players, regardless of their own footballing ability."

The Well Society have covered the costs of five spaces on the Scottish FA’s Level 1.1 Introduction to coaching course and want to offer those places to the candidates who can make a big difference in the lives of young players.

Along with practical support from the Trust, individuals will learn aspects like being responsible, organised and disciplined – qualities which can prepare them for any area of life.

Douglas Dickie, co-chair of the Society said: “When people in the community take ownership of their future, it can have a profound effect, which goes beyond sport.

"We would encourage anyone who is thinking about a change, or a challenge, or who needs to take on this type of role for career development to get in touch.”

Advertisement