Fight goes on to recognise the heroism of two Lanarkshire police officers

MP Wendy Chamberlain has secured a commitment from the government on the creation of a posthumous honour for emergency service personnel.

She highlighted two Lanarkshire officers whose bravery has gone unrecognised for decades.

Police Constable George Taylor, from Carstairs Junction, was just 27 when he was murdered by Robert Mone and Thomas McCulloch who had escaped from the State Hospital Carstairs in 1976.

Advertisement

In 1983, Detective Sergeant Ross Hunt was murdered in Larkhall while trying to arrest Hugh Murray Jr who was suspected of stabbing two men.

PC George Taylor from Carstairs Junction was just 27 when he was murdered in the line of duty.

Wendy was contacted by the Lanarkshire Police Historical Society who, together with the men’s families, have campaigned since 2020 to secure recognition for the officers.

George’s actions were described as displaying exceptional gallantry and courage. However, despite being recommended for an honour, no award was ever made.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wendy said: “Sadly Constable Taylor is not, and will not be, the only police officer or the only member of the emergency services to die in the course of service.

“There are many other families with ongoing campaigns for justice. That is why, along with other members, I am calling on the Government to institute a new award.”

The chief constable presented Sally Taylor from Law and her children with a Posthumous Bravery Award on November 30 last year, 46 years to the day of PC Taylor’s murder.

Following the debate in Westminster Hall, Minister for Veterans’ Affairs Johnny Mercer said the creation of a posthumous award for emergency service personnel was now “a government priority”, which could be brought forward this year.

Advertisement

Recognition is long overdue

Research for a book resulted in George Barnsley uncovering a shocking oversight in the case of two police officers from Lanarkshire.

Advertisement

George, a retired superintendent who founded Lanarkshire Police Historical Society 10 years ago and has been chairman ever since, started researching the book three years ago.

Detective Sergeant Ross Hunt was murdered in Larkhall in 1983.

Advertisement

Lanarkshire Police Chronicles was published in November and is now on its third print run, having sold more than 1000 copies.

Covering 150 years of police service, the main stories in it are that of Police Constable George Taylor, from Carstairs Junction, and Detective Sergeant Ross Hunt, who were both murdered in the line of duty. The book is dedicated to the officers.

Police Constable George Taylor was just 27 when, in 1976, he was murdered by Robert Mone and Thomas McCulloch who had escaped from the State Hospital Carstairs. He was survived by his wife Sally, their three sons and daughter, who was just nine months old when her dad died.

In 1983, Detective Sergeant Ross Hunt was murdered in Larkhall while trying to arrest Hugh Murray Jr who was suspected of stabbing two men. His wife has sadly now passed on too but they are survived by their three sons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Lanarkshire Police Chronicles by George Barnsley, available in Garrion Bridges Garden Centre, details the officers' bravery; it is also dedicated to the two men.

Having discovered their stories, George was incredulous that neither man had received any recognition.

Working with the families, he set about trying to right that wrong, with MSP Graham Simpson securing a Scottish Parliament debate in April last year.

George then approached MP Wendy Chamberlain, a former police officer, in a bid to get a hearing in the UK Parliament. Last Tuesday, a debate was held in Westminter Hall resuting in a pledge from Veterans Affairs Minister Johnny Mercer to take the matter forward as a “government priority”.

Advertisement

George said: “We’ve worked closely with the families on this campaign and they are delighted that their loved ones might finally get the recognition they deserve.”​​​​​​​

Police Sctland Chief Constable Sir Iain Livingstone has already shown his gratitude, presenting the families with a Posthumous Bravery Award. On November 30 last year, 46 years to the day of PC Taylor’s murder, his wife Sally and children attended the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan to receive the award.

Advertisement