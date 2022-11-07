Filming of Screw season 2 starts in Glasgow

New cast members have been announced.

Channel 4’s prison drama has started filming today (Monday) at the Kelvin Hall in Glasgow.

This series, the cast will be joined by Lee Ingleby (The A Word, The Serpent Queen) as Morgan, a new prisoner with a hidden agenda.

The team of embattled prison officers played by Nina Sosanya (His Dark Materials, Little Birds), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Derry Girls), Faraz Ayub (Line of Duty, Suspicion), Stephen Wight (I May Destroy You, Manhunt), Ron Donachie (Titanic, Game of Thrones), and Laura Checkley (King Gary, Detectorists) will all be returning.

Screw season 2 has started filming.

Ben Tavassoli (Bulletproof, Compulsion) will also reprise his role as Louis Costa. Other new faces on the wing include Barnaby Kay (Wallander, The Five) playing the new Governor; Leo Gregory (Green Street, Out of Control) playing prisoner Reeks and David Judge (Romeo and Juliet, Prey) playing prisoner Hemmings.

Gemma Boswell, Channel 4 Commissioning Editor says: “We’re excited to be back in Glasgow to start filming Series 2 of Screw and to welcome Lee Ingleby who is a fantastic addition to our brilliant cast. Series 2 promises even more drama, intrigue and humour on C Wing and we can’t wait to get started.”

Advertisement