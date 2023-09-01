The good folk of Clydesdale are being encouraged to get involved in Walk for Parkinson’s at the end of this month.

Parkinson’s UK is organising the event as a chance for people to get active, meet new folk and raise funds to support groundbreaking research to improve the lives of people living with Parkinson’s

Based within the beautiful grounds of historic Scone Palace, the walk is taking place on Saturday, September 30, at 11am.

Participants can complete either the shorter, family friendly 1.3-mile route, which is fully accessible, or the five-mile route, suitable for those wanting to take on more of a challenge.

Fiona and Martin Purchase from Carluke have already signed up to take part.

Fiona Purchase from Carluke has signed up to take part alongside her husband, Martin, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1995, aged 41.

“We are all, as a family, delighted to be involved in the walk at Scone Palace to raise funds for Parkinson’s UK,” said Fiona. “We are looking forward to it as an opportunity to meet old friends and make new ones.

“We know from experience that Parkinson’s is a devastating condition which has an impact on the whole family. It has certainly affected all of our lives in many ways over the years. However, we also know that there are good people out there who work very hard to improve the lives of people with Parkinson’s.”

Walk for Parkinson's is the charity’s national community fundraising series, with events throughout the summer. Part of the motivation for many taking part is to back the wide-ranging work of Parkinson’s UK. In addition to providing direct support across the country, the charity is also the leading charitable funder of research in Europe.

Fiona said: “During the first few years after diagnosis, we found the information available from Parkinson’s UK to be helpful and positive.

“We attended the weekend events Parkinson’s UK organised for younger people and partners at the University of Stirling. They included a great mix of workshops, information sharing and opportunities to meet others affected.

“We really hope to see the day when a cure is found. In the meantime, we appreciate the work of the organisation to try to influence policy and to support research.”

It costs £12 to sign up to Walk for Parkinson’s, there is no charge for under 18s and there is no minimum sponsorship required. Walkers will receive a fundraising pack with tips and advice, sponsorship forms and an exclusive Walk for Parkinson’s t-shirt to wear on the day.

Walkers will set out and return to a dedicated event village at Scone Palace. Entertainment and refreshments will be laid on at the village, which will also host stalls offering information on services and activities available to people with Parkinson’s.

Marion Pirrie, the charity’s regional fundraiser, said: “Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world and affects an estimated 12,500 people in Scotland.

“Walk for Parkinson’s is a fantastic way for people to get together and raise money to support those with the condition, and their carers, and fund research into the most promising treatments.”