Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the Craigmarloch Street at 06:00.

The woman who has not been named, sadly died at the scene.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland have confirmed that two men aged 82 and 50 were taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

Locals were told to avoid the street after it was sealed off.

And police have also confirmed that an investigation has now begun into the cause of the fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: "We were alerted at 06:05 on Friday 1 July to reports of a house fire.

"Operations Control mobilised six fire appliances and an aerial height appliance to Glen Fyne Road in Cumbernauld.