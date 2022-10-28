Fireworks

The event which has been organised jointly by North and South Lanarkshire Council is one of the very few official municipal events being organised by a local authority in this part of Scotland in 2022.

It has been confirmed that parking is very limited in the park itself and that revellers are being advised to leave early with a view to leaving cars at a greater remove from display.

The bonfire will be lit at 5.30pm and the fireworks will start at 6.30pm

There will be no funfair at the Watersports Centre but M&D’s Scotland’s Theme Park will be open for business as usual from 10.00am to 10.00pm.

The road through the park will be open from 4.30pm to allow parking, but the beach car park will be closed.

Councillor Helen Loughran, Convener of the Environment and Climate Change Committee said: ““The display can be seen from all around the park, and we have recently installed solar stud lighting along the edges of paths to guide visitors.

"And there are food stalls at the foreshore car park and the Watersports Centre concourse so we’re encouraging people to come early and enjoy the atmosphere ahead of the big countdown!

“For everyone’s safety, we also ask visitors to follow the event rules: do not bring your own fireworks or sparklers and leave pets at home.”

Disabled parking spaces are available in the main car park, beside the Watersports Centre, and is bookable on a first come, first served basis. A pass can be arranged by calling 01698 402060.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has asked the public to attend only official displays for safety’s sake.

However, this is the only event being held in North Lanarkshire this year as other displays in Airdrie and Cumbernauld fell prey to council cuts and there is no official display in Glasgow.