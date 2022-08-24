First look at new menu at Glasgow city centre restaurant, as award-winning chef takes helm

Chef Kevin O’Neill has taken the helm at Ralph & Finns.

Known for his work at award-winning restaurants Cameron House, Rogano and The Western Club, O’Neill has unveiled a brand new menu.

It features some of the best produce and ingredients Scotland has to offer.

Shetland Hake is sourced by renowned local fishmonger Bernand Corrigan, while Andy Bell’s Fish People deliver market fresh Isle of Barra scallops, crustaceans and oysters.

Working closely with specialist butcher, C & C Meats, Ralph & Finns will serve up premium meats including Highland Venison Loin, and 28 day, dry-aged steaks from Aberdeen Angus cattle.

Menu highlights include Shetland Hake with hispi cabbage, crispy potato, chicken sauce and celeriac, or Roasted Isle of Wight Tomatoes in thyme and wild garlic with pine nuts, pickled shallots and mozzarella.

There’s also butter soft Isle of Barra Scallops with cauliflower, black pudding and apple and a melt in your mouth Highland Venison Loin with figs, sweet & sour red cabbage, sweet potato fondant and tenderstem broccoli.

A beautiful Pineapple Cake with rich coconut ice cream and gooey toffee sauce will be sure to tempt those with a sweet tooth.

Meanwhile, the venue’s cocktail list is bursting full of classic cocktails and signature libations for guests at their lush marble-top bar complete with iridescent scallop edged tiles.

From a Sage and Pomegranate Margarita, Basil and Honey Daiquiri or a Watermelon Collins, Ralph & Finns talented bartenders have created a menu full of interesting drinks and riffs on classic cocktails.

Speaking about the new position, Kevin O’Neill, head chef at Ralph & Finns, said: “Ralph & Finns is an iconic location in the city, and it’s been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with the team on a new culinary direction.

“I’ve taken influence from my travels across the world and previous experience in Rosette award winning restaurants to create a modern Scottish menu that I’m proud of. Every ingredient on every plate is there for a reason, designed to complement and enhance the flavours of locally sourced ingredients to create some truly incredible dishes.”

Bookings are now live for Ralph & Finns new menu. For more information or to book your table head to www.ralphandfinns.co.uk.

