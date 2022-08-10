Images showing how the new R&A golf facility in Glasgow will look have been released.

The R&A has also revealed the name of its brand new golf concept that will open in Glasgow next summer.

Golf It! will be its new community-based golf and entertainment facility, located on the south bank of Hogganfield Loch, following the redevelopment of Lethamhill golf course.

The new facility will feature a range of introductory golf formats, including a twist on pitch and putt, adventure golf and community putting greens plus a double decker floodlit driving range and a new look 9 hole course for all the family to play.

How the new Golf It! will look.

These will sit alongside other attractions and activities such as padel tennis courts, nature trails, bike hire and street food-style dining and drinks area.

The state-of-the-art development is set to create more than 100 jobs and offer a range of apprenticeships that will boost employment opportunities for those living locally.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “Golf It! is an ambitious project and fantastic opportunity for residents of Glasgow and visitors to the city to be introduced to the sport in a welcoming, inclusive and enjoyable environment. The range of features at Golf It! makes this a destination like no other. We want this to be a place where everyone from this great city and further afield can feel at home.

“Golf It! will enable people of all ages, abilities and backgrounds to be a part of a community-driven facility that levels the playing field and provides new pathways into golf. It marks a significant commitment by The R&A to re-establish the sport’s roots in the heart of Scotland and take golf into communities that may never have seen it as a viable, family-friendly activity before.

“In that regard, we want Golf It! to be an exemplar format for working hand in hand with the communities it serves. We are excited about getting the facility ready for its opening next summer.”

The facility will include something for everyone new to the sport as well as those golfers who already play. The new nine hole golf course will incorporate four sets of tees and an integrated ‘Go Golf It!’ par 3 tee position on each hole to encourage people of all abilities to play.

Other features include:

• A short game area with three adventure golf courses, Park Golf pitch and putt and a family putting green for people of all ages to enjoy.

• A 55-bay floodlit double-decker Top Tracer driving range, including bespoke family bays and simulators.

• A golf equipment library with easy access to hire equipment for anyone who wants to try before they buy.

• Seven Lochs Visitor Centre with nature trails that link to Scotland’s largest urban nature park.

• Street Food by The Big Feed.

• Fit, Build, Play retail area by Scottsdale Golf.

• Three Padel tennis courts by Game4Padel.

• Early Years Nursery operated by Lullaby Lane

• A long-term education programme across Glasgow with the aim of providing in-curriculum golf experiences to 42,000 children across the city.

• A community orchard and gardens.

• Free bike access in partnership with St Paul’s Youth Forum.

• Golf It! booking and business solutions powered by Sweetspot.