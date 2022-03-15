Retro arcade bar brand NQ64 will officially open its new Glasgow venue this Friday.

Located in Merchant Square, NQ64 will be rewarding the first 50 people into the bar, on both Friday and Saturday night from 7pm, with a gift bag packed full of NQ64 merch and goodies including t-shirts, stickers, and retro snacks.

What is NQ64?

Straight out a futuristic movie set, the new late-night basement venue is awash with neon and UV graffiti at every turn.

NQ64’s artist team have spent hours with their spray paint creating artwork that covers the walls, ceiling and even seating in the NQ64 signature street style that glows under UV lights.

As you venture down into the neon splattered gaming and drinking den, you enter an immersive adult playground that’s complete with a dystopian urban environment that’s hard to forget.

Once you snake your way around the main gaming floor, there’s a cool lineup of retro arcades including Pac- Man, Time Crisis, and Point Blank ready for action, besides two stand out snug studios containing Dance Stage and Guitar Hero that will bring out your competitive side.

Guests can take a break from gaming to enjoy their well-stocked bar which has everything from craft beers and sodas, to game-inspired cocktails and local beers. Enjoy your drinks with retro snacks from the bar like Space Raiders and Monster Munch.

On their retro gaming wall, you’ll find all the classic consoles of your childhood including SNES, MegaDrive, Gamecube and PlayStation waiting for you to have a nostalgic button-bashing go. There are also themed pinball machines and exciting arcades on every corner illuminating the bar and adding to the eclectic atmosphere.

No bookings are required for NQ64, entry is free and their retro arcades and pinball machines operate on tokens that can be bought from the bar, while their games consoles are all free to play.

‘Last push’

NQ64’s founder, Matt Robson, said: “We are currently making the last push to get the venue and games ready for our first guests this weekend.

“We’re lovers of retro gaming and booze, and we hope you’ll be pleased by what’s on offer when you come down! We’ve sourced some amazing games from across the globe and our drinks are no afterthought either.

“Join us for a drink and a have a laugh at your mates stacking it on the Dance Mat or getting hammered at Street Fighter!”

When is it open?

NQ64 will open seven days a week 7pm until 3am from Friday, March 18 at 7pm.