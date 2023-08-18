The repair and refurbishment of Carluke High Mill continues to gather pace, with the completion of the first phase of works by Reigart Demolition.

This has seen the site being cleared of vegetation around the Mill Buildings and the installation of a temporary road to allow easy access for machinery to be used over the coming weeks.

Archaeological work has also started and will continue for a number of months as the project to rebuild and transform High Mill takes shape.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Project manager Bill Anderson said: “During the first phase, members of the community had the chance to access the 100ft crane which was used to allow greater access to the top of the High Mill buildings.

Crane was used to allow workers to get a better view of the required work. (Pics: Carluke High Mill team)

“Some of the pictures taken by the community, featuerd here, show a bird’s eye view of the site and Carluke below.”

Meanwhile, the community garden also continues to grow – both literally and metaphorically – with Laura Gilchrist being appointed as the new community growing and learning gardener.

Bill said: “Laura has already made a significant impact on the garden and will continue this great work over the coming months in preparation for the start of next year’s growing season.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Having now completed the first phase works, plans for the next phase have also been revealed.

The crane also gave locals a great chance to get a bird's eye view of the town from the site.

This will include clearing out the interiors of each building; stabilising each building, including the sympathetic removal of stone to be replaced later in the repair and reconstruction phase – identified by archaeologists who will have access to the interiors to identify those materials.

Bill added: “This information will then be used to complete the procurement of preferred contractors for the repair and reconstruction of High Mill. It is expected that preparation work will start in December this year, with repair and reconstruction work continuing until March 2025.”

In the next couple of months, a contractor will also be appointed to construct the new Changing Places toilet facility, increase the accessibility of the whole site.