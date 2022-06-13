Five Glasgow regeneration projects awarded £5.5m

Five regeneration projects in Glasgow are to be given a share of £5.5 million in funding from the Scottish Government.

Glasgow City Council has accepted the award of £5.469million in Regeneration Capital Grant Fund (RCGF) support from the Scottish Government for five community regeneration projects in the city.

The Citizens Theatre, Govanhill Baths, Possilpark Family & Community Centre, and Elderpark Learning and Community Centre were awarded an additional £1.5million, £2,000,000, £110,000 and £250,000 respectively from the RCGF as four current RCGF projects facing delivery challenges due to construction inflation.

In addition, one new project - the Briggait Clydeside Market Halls - was awarded RCGF funding of £1,609,008.

This project will see the restoration of 1200 square metres of under-utilised space at the A-listed Briggait, transforming this historic building on the banks of the Clyde into an inspirational creative industries hub and market hall food and drink destination.

The market will be held at the Briggait.

The additional funding for the four current projects brings the total RCGF support to the Citizens Theatre to £4million; for the Govanhill Baths £5.275million; for Possilpark Family & Community Centre £1.792milllion; and for Elderpark Learning and Community Centre, £1.7million.

The RCGF has an annual budget of £25million, and through a competitive bid process it provides financial support to projects that will help to deliver large-scale improvements to deprived areas.