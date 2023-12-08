Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Every year around 1900 children are diagnosed with cancer and experience traumatic surgery and treatment. It’s a debilitating experience which takes its toll, not only on the child but on the whole family.

That’s why Cancer Support UK sends out free Kid’s Cancer Kits to children in hospital to help them cope with the many challenging and painful experiences of cancer treatment.

The charity has just launched its fourth annual Fill a Kit Christmas appeal with the aim of ensuring that every child facing Christmas in hospital receives one of the special kits – funded entirely by public donations.

Heidi Parry loves dogs and enjoys spending time with her grandparents faithful friend.

Among those who have received a kit is five-year-old Heidi Parry from Biggar. Currently receiving treatment for leukaemia, the wee one received one of the Kid’s Kits and her mum Mellissa said it made a huge difference when Heidi was feeling low.

Heidi was just three years old when she was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, one of the most common types of childhood cancer, in April last year.

Mellissa noticed that after Heidi’s third birthday her daughter was constantly unwell. She was lethargic, refused to walk and would vomit. Her temperature kept spiking. Each time these symptoms were attributed to viral infections.

“One day she became very jaundiced so I took her again to see our GP,” said Melissa. “We were told to go straight to hospital for blood tests. At our local hospital they took bloods and Heidi was immediately taken by ambulance to The Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where she received an emergency blood transfusion.

Heidi is still receiving chemo.

“After various blood tests, another blood transfusion and a bone marrow biopsy, Heidi was finally diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia. She started treatment straight away.

“When we received the news, our hearts sank and we were angry and terrified that we had somehow caused this, but it was also a relief in a way as we had been fighting to find out for so long why Heidi was so sick all the time.”

Mellissa describes her daughter, who has just turned five, as a “very creative girly-girl, who loves make-up, drawing and dressing up”. She also adores dogs and luckily her grandparents have three, which keep her busy on the days she gets to visit.

An only child, Heidi is currently in the maintenance part of her treatment, which entails weekly visits to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where she has blood tests and receives chemotherapy.

The charity's kit was a welcome distraction for Heidi as she received her treatment.

Melissa said: “We still have lots of in-patient stays when she is poorly but Cancer Support UK’s kid’s cancer kit has helped greatly in keeping Heidi entertained. She loves to draw in the notebook from the kit and she is getting really good at doing tricks with the yoyo.

“The cosy Minion socks and the cuddly Warmies bear have been a real treat for when she is having a hospital stay, as they help to keep her nice and cosy.

“We are very lucky to have a massive support system with all our family, friends and community always checking in with us.

“We just have to ride the waves of treatment and take each day as it comes. We try to look for a positive every day, even the bad days.

Wee one is still smiling despite all that she's gone through.

“For any parents or family affected by cancer I want you to know you are not alone; I am thinking of you.”

The kit boosted Heidi’s emotional well-being while coping with treatment and Cancer Support UK aims to send a kit to every child facing cancer in hospital this Christmas.

Although survival for childhood cancers has increased, the long term effects on children can be significant, with the biggest impact on emotional and mental health.

Mark Guymer, Cancer Support UK CEO, said: “Cancer is a traumatic experience that affects both a child with a cancer diagnosis, as well as their entire family.

“This is why Cancer Support UK developed a cancer kit, in consultation with cancer patients, specifically for children to use in hospital while being treated.

“The Kid’s Kit is sent free of charge and contains toys, socks, a warmable ted and other items to help support the child while they are in hospital. We know from parental/child feedback that our Kid’s Kit gives children a huge emotional boost at a time when they need it most.

“Cancer Support UK receives no public funding and rely entirely on public donations for its work. This is why we are asking as many people as possible to help children with cancer, like Heidi, by getting behind our Christmas Fill a Kit campaign.

“We want to ensure that every child facing cancer in hospital this Christmas receives a Kid’s Kit.”

People can donate to this year’s campaign by visiting the Fill a Kit page at cancersupportuk.org/christmas-kits.