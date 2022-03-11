Flagship development now complete at former council HQ

Tenant Catherine Cole is welcomed to her new home at the former Tom Johnston House

As well as transforming a former brownfield site which was once home to Tom Johnston House, the development is a major investment in much-needed affordable housing.

Designed by Mast Architects and G3 Consulting Engineers, the new development provides a mixture of one, two and three-bedroomed flats and houses which were constructed by CCG (Scotland).

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 82 new East Dunbartonshire Council properties, including eight amenity and eight wheelchair accessible homes, now provide quality housing in a prime site in the heart of the community and with views across Woodhead Park.

The development also includes five shared equity homes for sale.

Tenants began to move in at the end of October and now all the social rented homes are fully occupied while the shared equity properties are in the process of being sold.

The build was completed in partnership with hub West Scotland, with whom the council has previously partnered on projects including Holy Trinity Primary and Kirkintilloch Town Hall.

Joint council leader Vaughan Moody said: "It has been wonderful to watch this smart new development appear over the last two years.

"Visually, it enhances the area and it also marks a significant step forward in addressing the continuing need for more affordable housing in the area.

"It is a really great location with a leisure centre, park, supermarket and bus and train routes all right on the doorstep. I wish the new tenants and homeowners all the very best in their homes.”

In October 2018, the council engaged hub West Scotland to procure design services and a building contractor for the proposed project and building got underway in August 2020.

Iain Marley, CEO of hub West Scotland, said: “We are very proud to have completed this important high-quality development in partnership with East Dunbartonshire Council.