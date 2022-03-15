Flats proposed for disused Milngavie bowling green

Milngavie Bowling Club only need one green nowadays ©Copyright Richard Sutcliffe and licensed for reuse under Creative Commons Licence

Milngavie Bowing Club has applied permission for development of a former green, presently maintained as a lawn, into between 16 and 20 flats, which it says would be entirely similar to neighbouring properties.

In a supporting statement provided alongside the application, Bowls Scotland claims the club would still have capacity for additional members even if it continued with a single green, and nearby Claremont Bowling Club also has spare capacity.

Funds raised by selling the land would support the club financially and allow for the current facilities to be upgraded and modernised. Sports Scotland also has no objection to the plans.

The club states: “In recent history the membership has declined dramatically. Our average gents playing membership age is currently over 72 and despite repeated recruitment drives with support from Bowls Scotland over recent years for new members, the number of members leaving greatly outnumber incoming new members.

"Currently we have only 126 playing members on the Bowls Scotland register compared with 335 in 2010 and it is forecast that there will be other members not rejoining next season.

“The annual subscription necessary to pay for and continue to maintain two greens and clubhouse facilities etc. is now unrealistic in comparison to that of other bowling clubs in the area who only have one green to maintain.

"By 2019 our financial situation was critical and, coming out of the Covid pandemic, at the AGM held in October 2021, the members determined not to further maintain the south green as a sports turf surface but only to maintain it as a well kept lawn. All play requirements for the future are easily accommodated on the preferred north green.”

At last month’s AGM the membership supported a motion to dispose of the south green.