Fond farewell to staunch supporter of Park Centre in Kirkintilloch

Park Centre Kirkintilloch

Despite problems of his own due to osteogenesis imperfecta – brittle bone disease, talented jewellery maker David Clark used his hobby to raise money for worthy causes over many years.

He was to be seen at numerous fundraising events throughout the area, rain or shine, with his stall of beautiful handmade jewellery.

He also assisted the old Balmore Coach House with administration, was an Elder and Member of St. David’s Memorial Park Parish Church and a staunch supporter and Director of The Park

Centre in Kerr Street, Kirkintilloch.

Not one to sit back, he not only fundraised but was Line Manager for both staff and tenants, ironing out any problems before they had time to grow.

Sadly, all this will be no more after his death in the local Marie Curie Hospice with Jacky, his wife, holding his hand.

Acknowledgement of his contributions to the community was demonstrated by a packed church for the Celebration of his life on 17th November, 2021, when a large collection was also raised for Marie Curie cancer research.

He will be mourned by many, including his fellow Directors, and I, as Chairperson of The Park Centre, will most of all miss his friendship, wise council and wacky sense of humour.

Rest in peace David.