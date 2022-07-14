Former EastEnders stars coming to Glasgow for Agatha Christie thriller

The King’s Theatre is welcoming three former EastEnders stars to Glasgow next year, as it hosts the Agatha Christie thriller, The Mousetrap.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a UK tour to celebrate the genre-defining play’s 70th anniversary, Todd Carty, Gwyneth Strong and John Altman will appear at the Bath Street venue from Monday, May 1 until Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Todd Carty is known for his role as Mark Fowler in EastEnders, alongside other TV credits including The Bill. Todd takes on the role of Major Metcalf, while Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses, EastEnders) and John Altman (Eastenders) play Mrs Boyle and Mr Paravicini.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todd Carty as Major Metcalf.

They are joined by Joelle Dyson (Dreamgirls, Funny Girl) as Mollie Ralston, Laurence Pears (Magic Goes Wrong) as Giles Ralston, Elliot Clay as Christopher Wren (The Mousetrap in London), Essie Barrow (The Mousetrap in London) as Miss Casewell, and Joseph Reed (The Nobodies) as Detective Sgt. Trotter.

The Mousetrap is the world’s longest play, having opened in the West End in 1952 at the St Martin’s Theatre where it played continuously until March 2020, when performances were paused due to the pandemic. To date, the production has been staged at St Martin’s nearly 30,000 times and has sold over 10 million tickets.

Famous for its secretive plot with twists and turns, the play centres around a group of seven strangers who find themselves snowed in at a Monskwell Manor, a remote countryside guesthouse as news of a murder in London spreads the area. When a police sergeant arrives, the guests discover – to their horror – that a killer is in their midst. One by one, the suspicious characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?