A former Glasgow snooker club could soon be turned into flats.

Beshouse Residential Properties has applied to turn the vacant snooker club at 164 Craigpark into 11 flats.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans, if given the green light, would see the rear of Craigpark Snooker Club demolished and the renovation and extension of the existing listed building.