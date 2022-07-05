Former Milngavie Primary teacher has passed away

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary was born in Springburn in 1935, to Archie and Mary Allen, and had three sisters Helen, Jean and Agnes.

Mary and husband Jack met aged 10, and were married at 21, moving to Jamaica in 1960 where sons Simon and David were born. After three years they returned to Bishopbriggs, where son Jonathan was born, and then Bearsden.

Mary completed teacher training at Jordanhill College in 1973 and started teaching P4 at Milngavie Primary the next year, conducting her lessons with verve and inspiration for the next 20 years.

Mary Miller with her beloved husband Jack

Always active Mary and Jack took up skiing in their 40s, Mary started cycling to school; and they walked over 100 Munros. Both retired in their early 60s and played a lot of tennis and gardened more.

After Jack developed Parkinson’s Mary cared for him for eight years until his death in 2011. Mary suffered a stroke in 2018, but despite losing her speech and ability to walk or eat; remained in good spirits at Balmanno House.

She passed away at QEUH last month and is survived by her big sister Jean; sons Simon, David and Jonathan; daughters-in-law Pamali and Jessica; and grandchildren Charlie, Timmy, Devan, Romesh and Eromi.

Mary’s funeral is on July 18 at 10.30am at Dalnottar Crematorium, with a reception in the walled garden of Mugdock Country Park - and the family invites anyone who remembers her to attend.

Mary always enjoyed being in nature, whether gardening or further afield