Owen Knight

Well-travelled Owen Knight who started work in the pressroom aged 15 back in 1946 worked for this very title for two decades.

That extended stint was broken only by the call-up for national service aged 18, when he was posted out to Malaya.

However, Owen’s long-term future would take him to the other side of the world after he took a short holiday to the Bahamas where his uncle and aunt – Rose and Joe Leslie- were living.

And ultimately, he would end up living the American dream albeit in a roundabout way when true love intervened on a tropical island!

Owen’s nephew Trevor McAuley explained: “He met a girl while he was out there who was a friend of Rose and Joe - her name was Eleanor Smith.

“They stayed in touch and he moved out to the Bahamas round about 1966 where they were later married.

“They then moved to Miami in the late 1960’s with Owen taking up a journalist position with the Sun Sentinel where he worked for 24 years before retiring.

“Eleanor sadly passed away in 2008. Owen’s health slowly deteriorated over the last 10 years or so before sadly passing away on October 11 in his 90th year.