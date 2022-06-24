Former West End care home to be turned into 48 homes for over 50s

A former West End care home is set to be turned into homes for the over 50s, after Glasgow City Council agreed to dispose of the site.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow City Council has agreed in-principle to dispose of Burnbank House to Queens Cross Housing Association (QCHA) to allow the building of 48 accessible homes for over-50s.

The 0.85acre site, on Burnbank Gardens, close to Great Western Road and Maryhill Road, was for decades a care home, and more recently a homeless hostel before being declared surplus.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site includes the four-storey Burnbank House, adjacent land and part of a public gardens area, and sits beside two five-storey sheltered accommodation blocks to the west and east owned by (QCHA).

Burnbank House will be turned into homes for the over 50s.

The proposed development would see the creation of 48 flats for social rent for elderly people that would support the move from a model of sheltered housing towards a model of clustered supported living that can support elderly people with accessibility, mobility and progressive health needs.

A QCHA survey in the local area found that around 40% of those households will be over 50 by 2031, but less than 12% of the Associations’ stock is suitable for elderly people. The provision of 48 accessible homes at the Burnbank site would address this imbalance.

Negotiations on the disposal of the site will now take place between City Property and QCHA. If the disposal completes, the council will receive a capital receipt of £430,000, forgoing an estimated additional £1.38million as a contribution towards the delivery of the project.