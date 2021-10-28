Frankie Boyle backs Glasgow cleansing workers going on strike

Comedian Frankie Boyle has voiced his support for Glasgow’s cleansing workers, who are planning to strike during COP26.

Frankie Boyle voiced his support for the cleansing workers planning to strike.

Refuse and cleansing workers for Glasgow City Council who are members of the GMB union voted to strike to secure a better pay deal.

The strike will happen during COP26 - unless local authority body COSLA and the Scottish Government offer a better deal this week, according to GMB.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And now the cleansing workers have the support of Frankie Boyle.