‘Fresh’ take on Oktoberfest coming to Glasgow in October

A new three-day festival celebrating the best fresh beer is coming to Glasgow in October.

Oktoberfresh is happening October 1-3.

Brewer Innis & Gunn is set to offer beer fans a ‘fresh’ take on the traditional Oktoberfest with ‘Oktoberfresh’.

Oktoberfresh will centre around Innis & Gunn’s Tank Lager, the freshest version of the brewer’s multi-award-winning Lager Beer, named Scotland’s Best Lager at the most recent Scottish Beer Awards.

What drinks will be available: Attendees will be able to enjoy steins of Innis & Gunn’s Tank Lager which will be brewed specifically ahead of each session and delivered straight to Platform from the brewery. In addition to Tank Lager, Innis & Gunn will also be freshly brewing a special limited-edition beer available to enjoy exclusively at the event, alongside the rest of the brewer’s range.

Where is it being held: The event will be held at Platform, in the heart of the city centre.

Entertainment: To help beer fans get even more in the spirit, Platform will be fully decorated for the occasion and there will be music and entertainment, plus more activities to be announced. Currywurst and Vegan Bratwurst platters will be on offer, accompanied with house made sauces and fries, further adding to the experience.

Where do I get tickets: Tickets cost £12, which includes a one-pint stein of Innis & Gunn Tank Lager, and there is the option to book food in advance HERE.