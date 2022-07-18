Funding available to transform derelict River Clyde sites

Imaginative proposals are wanted for temporary projects to transform vacant and derelict land along the banks of the Clyde.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Funding of up to £20,000 is available to community groups which help to create a “vibrant, attractive destination” on the riverside.

Organisations can bid for cash from Glasgow City Council’s river activation programme, first launched in 2021. Previous projects include a Clydeside Garden by Propagate and partners in Meadowbank Quay, Thornwood, and Halo Garden by TCV and partners in Yoker.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second round of funding will support schemes on eligible sites along the Clyde corridor, in Yoker, Thornwood and Govan East.

The River Clyde.

Councillor Kenny McLean, convener for housing, development, built heritage and land use, said: “The funding for the river activation programme offers the chance for local community organisations to bring temporary projects that transform some vacant and derelict sites on the bank of the Clyde.

“We look forward to receiving applications that show imaginative proposals.”

Key priorities of the river activation programme are to stimulate interest and engagement with the river, animate the waterfront through temporary use and encouraging greater use of the river corridor at different times of the day.

The council also hopes to engage with local communities along the river and improve the city’s relationship with the river.

Projects which will be considered include greening of sites, events that bring people to the river, food growing initiatives, improvements to walkways along and across the river, pop-up cafes, markets and natural play spaces.