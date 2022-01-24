‘Funky’ gran wanted for new charity commercial

A funky older woman, amateur footballer and a hardworking man are among the people wanted for a new commercial.

Anna McAuley Casting is hiring actors and real people for a range of roles for a cancer charity’s latest commercial.

Those selected to take part will be paid.

What roles are wanted?

A wide range of people are wanted for the commercial. The roles are: loud and bubbly female (40-50); male amateur footballer (20s); real couple (late 20s-30s); dad (late 30s-40s); hardworking man (50s); funky older woman (late 60s-70s); female holiday goer (20s-30s); and a female call handler (30-40).

Do you know a funky gran in Glasgow?

You’ll need to submit your basic details, as well as a photograph of yourself and any information on previous acting roles.

When and where?

The filming will take place over February 10-11 in London.

How do I apply?