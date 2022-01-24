‘Funky’ gran wanted for new charity commercial

Anna McAuley Casting is hiring actors and real people for a range of roles for a cancer charity’s latest commercial.
Those selected to take part will be paid.
What roles are wanted?
A wide range of people are wanted for the commercial. The roles are: loud and bubbly female (40-50); male amateur footballer (20s); real couple (late 20s-30s); dad (late 30s-40s); hardworking man (50s); funky older woman (late 60s-70s); female holiday goer (20s-30s); and a female call handler (30-40).
You’ll need to submit your basic details, as well as a photograph of yourself and any information on previous acting roles.
When and where?
The filming will take place over February 10-11 in London.
How do I apply?
You can fill in and submit your application on the Anna McAuley Casting site.