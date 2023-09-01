South Lanarkshire Council has revealed that it will not be re-opening Abington Village Hall.

A meeting was held in the Old Schoolhouse on Monday night to discuss the hall’s future with villagers.

Iain Mulholland, the council’s asset transfer adviser, led the meeting and was on hand to answer questions from the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two options were on the table for discussion – one of them being the council retaining the hall and it either being demolished or left to decay.

People in Abington have been asked to consider taking over the village hall.

The other option is the council offering the building to the community through the process of asset transfer.

This would see the hall leased or sold to a local volunteer group who could then develop and manage the facility on behalf of local residents or demolish the building to use the land for the community’s benefit, such as establishing a community garden.

At Monday’s meeting, a relatively small venue, some 13 residents and two children were given the option. They were told a second meeting would also be arranged for those unable to attend that night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

One local said: “Any reduction in facilities has a disproportionate effect on residents. Losing halls can lead to the removal of the only meeting place where people can meet.”

Tom Little, the council’s head of communications and strategy, said: “Although the turnout was quite low, those who did attend were keen to explore possible opportunities.