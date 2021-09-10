Gail wants to know how your pet has helped you over the covid pandemic

Gail Porter

This year’s Scottish Animal week will begin on September 13 and Gail is asking local residents to ‘shine a light’ on the animals in their life.

The Scottish SPCA hosts the week annually and this year they’re celebrating animals that have been pillars of support following on from the coronavirus pandemic.

Local people’s animal stories will then be displayed on the Society’s ‘hall of fame’ webpage, and entered into a draw to win prizes - including six-months-worth of pet food.

All donations to the SPCA will be matched up to £5000 by housebuilding firm CALA. Homes, as part of a £40,000 sponsorship pledge made to the charity in 2020.

The centre in Dunbartonshire has rehomed 628 animals since lockdown and in Scotland, the animal charity has cared for 7,325 domestic animals across their nine rescue and rehoming centres.

They have also cared for 12,013 wild animals at their dedicated National Wildlife Rescue Centre and removed 2038 from situations where they were being abused, so far finding homes for 4,769 of them.