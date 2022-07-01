Gallery of Modern Art refurbishment approved

The primary changes which will be carried out, beyond the reasonable limit of like-for-like repairs, are: stone repairs, including the removal of graffiti and cleaning off growth; reglazing the existing windows on the western elevation; replacing the entrance doors, which often fail; replacing the failed asphalt cornice flashing with lead; and more.
A structural survey of the building found: “The general condition of the property was reasonable for the age of the structure, however there are a number of issues with ongoing erosion, failed repairs and some external cracking.”
The landmark, A-listed building - in Royal Exchange Square - was first constructed as a manion in 1778, later becoming a bank, and then the Royal Exchange, being almost entirely reconstructed and extended during this time.
Major changes were also carried when the building was converted into the gallery in the 1990s.