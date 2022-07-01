Gallery of Modern Art refurbishment approved

Plans to refurbish the Gallery of Modern Art (GoMA) exterior have been approved.

The primary changes which will be carried out, beyond the reasonable limit of like-for-like repairs, are: stone repairs, including the removal of graffiti and cleaning off growth; reglazing the existing windows on the western elevation; replacing the entrance doors, which often fail; replacing the failed asphalt cornice flashing with lead; and more.

A structural survey of the building found: “The general condition of the property was reasonable for the age of the structure, however there are a number of issues with ongoing erosion, failed repairs and some external cracking.”

The landmark, A-listed building - in Royal Exchange Square - was first constructed as a manion in 1778, later becoming a bank, and then the Royal Exchange, being almost entirely reconstructed and extended during this time.