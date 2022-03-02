The Scottish National Party MP for Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill said he was “devastated” to see the events unfold like so many of his constituents.

He then revealed: “Many constituent families are still in Ukraine and my office is doing its utmost to support their safe return home. However, this would be made much easier if the Home Office showed some more compassion in this area. They must waive all visa requirements for Ukrainian passport holders and enable them to finally live in a state of safety.”

Those views were reinforced by Mr Bonnar’s Westminster colleague Motherwell and Wishaw MP Marion Fellows.

She said: “We must stay united in the face of Putin's aggression and stand in solidarity with Ukraine, to protect their democracy and freedoms, until Russian forces withdraw.

“Russia must face the full force of sanctions. My SNP colleagues and I will continue to call for this.”

Meanwhile charity Glasgow The Caring City has already sent a shipment of requested aid to the Polish border and is running a fundraising appeal to enable further deliveries with an initial target of £10,000.