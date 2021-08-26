Giffnock Tennis Squash and Hockey Club named UK ‘Club of the Year’ by LTA

Giffnock Tennis Squash and Hockey Club is presented with the trophy it won during a virtual ceremony in June

Having secured the honour at a virtual awards ceremony in June, following recognition for the Scottish award from Tennis Scotland, the club was acknowledged for a year of impressive membership growth as Scottish tennis led the charge for sports returning from lockdown.

The efforts of club members ensured that Giffnock was one of the first sports clubs in Scotland to become Covid-19 compliant thanks to a proactive approach to tailoring their facility, coaching set up and communications, which attracted a 33 per cent increase in memberships.

LTA president David Rawlinson said: “To be named Club of the Year is a momentous achievement and one truly befitting of Giffnock Tennis Squash and Hockey Club which acted as a lifeline for members and the wider community during lockdown.

"I was privileged to finally present the award in-person and meet some of the inspirational individuals who assist in the running of this exceptional club. I would like to congratulate everyone involved for the role they played in bringing this prestigious award to Giffnock.”

As the club’s 125th anniversary celebrations were halted due to Covid-19 restrictions, efforts were instead channelled into the Giffnock Community Outreach Project.

This emerged with a simple food delivery service and quickly grew into online social events, a telephone buddy system, mental health support and daily physical skills challenges to keep individuals connected.

The club also made the decision to engage groups hit hardest by isolation, commencing with an Easter bunny drop to 300 local children, followed by a small care package delivered to members aged 65 and older.

The responsiveness and adaptability of the club also enabled a swift reopening of facilities, providing a safe and inclusive environment to play tennis.

Tennis Scotland chief executive, Blane Dodds, said: “The response of our clubs was exceptional throughout lockdown and Giffnock Tennis Squash and Hockey Club perfectly illustrate how the community rallied to ensure that our sport not only returned safely, but continued to thrive throughout 2020.

"Our clubs truly are the lifeblood of Scottish tennis and Giffnock has demonstrated that it is delivering not only in Scotland, but also compared to all tennis clubs throughout the UK.”

The award has sparked a continuous improvement project with plans to consolidate existing membership and maximise facility use at the heart of their objectives.

As a progressive group, organisers have placed their faith in innovative technology which will improve member experience through the Giffnock TSHC App and even enable parents to tune in to their child’s coaching sessions via a live stream as part of the Giffnock Tennis Academy.