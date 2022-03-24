Giffnock Theatre Players return to the stage with a comedy classic

Giffnock Theatre Players will be back on the stage for the first time in over two years next month

Performances will take place on Wednesday, April 20, to Friday, April 22, curtain up 7.30pm. There is also a 2.30pm matinee performance on Saturday, April 23.

Giffnock Theatre Players have been presenting drama productions for well over 70 years, three plays each season. Famous GTP alumni include Scots comedian Rikki Fulton and, much more recently, Karen Bartke from Scots Squad

GTP member David Pearson says the club is raring to be returning to live performance in front of real audiences.

He said: “Our last production was in January 2020 and we had just started work on our April show when the first lockdown halted rehearsals. However, we put the time to good use.

"Like many organisations over the past two years we ran a number of zoom activities such as monologues that were delivered, directed and filmed by members.

"We are very fortunate to have our own club premises in Giffnock, and we have been busy with repairs, renovations and improvements to the clubrooms, also reorganising wardrobe and other aspects.

"But obviously our first love is acting, and we are delighted to be returning to Eastwood Park Theatre.

"We have a loyal audience base and we really hope that this comedy will be a welcome and much needed antidote to the Covid blues we have all been experiencing.

"Neil Simon plays are always very popular. We have performed Barefoot In the Park and The Odd Couple amongst others and they have always been good box office for us.

"We’re hoping that Plaza Suite will be the same.”

Readers of a certain age will perhaps recall the 1970s movie with Walter Matthau.

The play is in three acts, each telling a different story around the various occupants of suite 719 in New York’s Plaza Hotel.

There is the middle-aged not-so-happily-married couple revisiting their honeymoon suite in an attempt to rekindle their marriage; the movie director entertaining an old flame; and the increasingly exasperated father trying to coax his about-to-be married daughter out of the bathroom she has locked herself into.

David said: “The threats posed by the pandemic were always very much in our minds.

"We decided, as other clubs have done, to double-cast, just in case someone contracted the virus in the run- up to opening night.

"Each cast group rehearsed on different nights, doing lateral flow tests ahead of each rehearsal night. And from the very beginning the club has carefully observed all Covid rules and guidance.

“In our 70+ years we’ve covered a wide range of styles and genres - Shakespeare, historical, family sagas, whodunnits and farce.

"But given the times we have all been living in these past two years we wanted to return with a bright tried and tested comedy that should bring a smile to everyone’s faces.

"Now we are good to go!”