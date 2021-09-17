Girlguiding's recruitment drive in South Lanarkshire

Helpers are needed to give girls the building blocks for their future.

#ExploreDiscoverVolunteer will help support the return of face-to-face guiding in communities across Scotland.

Over 450 girls and young women in South Lanarkshire are currently on the waiting list to join a Rainbow, Brownie, Guide or Ranger unit.

To help fulfil this, Girlguiding Scotland is looking for readers who would like to become volunteers.

From adventure weekends away to earning new badges, Girlguiding Scotland wants to provide even more girls and young women a safe space to have fun, connect with their friends and build skills for their future.

There are many benefits to volunteering including gaining confidence, meeting new people, being part of a community, taking on a challenge and having fun.

A survey carried out by Girlguiding found that nearly a third of girls and young women in Scotland felt lockdown has had a negative impact on their mental health – amidst high levels of worry, stress, and loneliness.

Tricia Forrester, aGirlguiding Scotland volunteer, said: “It has been especially hard during the pandemic; we have had to come up with new and innovative ways to help support girls and young women’s well-being during these uncertain times.

“Being a volunteer for Girlguiding Scotland has really helped me embed myself into the community as well as being so rewarding, knowing that I am providing girls and young women with a safe space to have fun, connect with their friends and build skills for their future.”

Moira McKenna, Chief Guide for Girlguiding Scotland said: “We currently have a strong team of around 10,000 volunteers but, with growing demand, we want to ensure that all girls and young women have the opportunity to join Girlguiding.

"We are looking to increase the adult membership to help more girls and young women access the benefits that guiding has to offer.

“We are looking for more volunteers to get involved to make a meaningful impact in the lives of girls and young women, building on the incredible work during the pandemic.

“New volunteers can choose from opportunities to work directly with young members and lead on the delivery of activities; go on international trips and adventure weekends away; and access bespoke training.

“The campaign highlights how volunteering with Girlguiding Scotland supports people’s self-development and improves their confidence and well-being.”

Bringing the benefits of guiding to more girls and adults across Scotland is central to Girlguiding Scotland’s strategy which aims to ensuring every girl and young woman who wants to join guiding in Scotland, whatever their background, will have the opportunity to do so.

Anyone can get involved in guiding, whether they’ve previously been a member or not, and with a variety of roles people can give the time that suits them.