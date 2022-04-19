Glasgow among best shopping destinations in the UK, research finds

The experts at WeThrift have crunched the numbers to reveal the best shopping destinations around the UK, based on a ten-point criteria including the number of shopping centres, Instagram posts, the annual rainfall, number of car parks available and more.
According to the research, Glasgow was revealed to be the sixth-best destination in the UK for shopping, scoring 60 out of a possible 100.
The city scored top marks for its 14,973 Instagram hashtags, 232 designer stores, 11 charity shops and 29 furniture stores.
Glasgow also ranked highest (or lowest) for annual rainfall.
Edinburgh took the top spot on the list as the best shopping destination in the UK, outside of London. The Scottish capital managed to beat off competition from Manchester, Leeds and York, scoring 74.5 out of 100.
With more designer stores than anywhere else in the UK (309) Bristol took second place on the list with a score of 74.2 out of 100.