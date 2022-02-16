Glasgow among least pet-friendly cities in the UK, study finds

A survey of 1000 Brits has found that Glasgow is one of the UK’s least pet-friendly cities.

By Jamie Callaghan
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 10:12 am

The survey, conducted by accommodation rental company Quintain Living, revealed that Brighton is the most pet-friendly city in the UK, with Edinburgh and Liverpool ranking a respectable second and third.

Meanwhile, Belfast turned out to be the least pet-friendly city, with London and Glasgow rounding out the bottom three.

How was this worked out?

The results were based on the accessibility of parks, vets, pet grooming salons, pet-friendly pubs and pet boarding establishments in the area.

What else did the survey find?

The research also revealed that Norwich (96%) has the most pet-friendly landlords, closely followed by Leeds (95%) and Sheffield (93%). Surprisingly, London came fourth with 90% of landlords being happy to let pets live in rented properties.

Glasgow had 87%.

Plymouth (82%), Cardiff (80%) and Edinburgh (73%) were voted as the cities with the least pet-friendly landlords.

You can find all the research HERE.

Glasgow