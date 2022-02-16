Glasgow among least pet-friendly cities in the UK, study finds

A survey of 1000 Brits has found that Glasgow is one of the UK’s least pet-friendly cities.

The survey, conducted by accommodation rental company Quintain Living, revealed that Brighton is the most pet-friendly city in the UK, with Edinburgh and Liverpool ranking a respectable second and third.

Pups have been falling seriously ill with sickness and diarrhoea after going on walks (Photo: Shuttersrtock)

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, Belfast turned out to be the least pet-friendly city, with London and Glasgow rounding out the bottom three.

How was this worked out?

The results were based on the accessibility of parks, vets, pet grooming salons, pet-friendly pubs and pet boarding establishments in the area.

What else did the survey find?

The research also revealed that Norwich (96%) has the most pet-friendly landlords, closely followed by Leeds (95%) and Sheffield (93%). Surprisingly, London came fourth with 90% of landlords being happy to let pets live in rented properties.

Glasgow had 87%.

Plymouth (82%), Cardiff (80%) and Edinburgh (73%) were voted as the cities with the least pet-friendly landlords.