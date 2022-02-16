Glasgow among least pet-friendly cities in the UK, study finds

The survey, conducted by accommodation rental company Quintain Living, revealed that Brighton is the most pet-friendly city in the UK, with Edinburgh and Liverpool ranking a respectable second and third.
Meanwhile, Belfast turned out to be the least pet-friendly city, with London and Glasgow rounding out the bottom three.
How was this worked out?
The results were based on the accessibility of parks, vets, pet grooming salons, pet-friendly pubs and pet boarding establishments in the area.
What else did the survey find?
The research also revealed that Norwich (96%) has the most pet-friendly landlords, closely followed by Leeds (95%) and Sheffield (93%). Surprisingly, London came fourth with 90% of landlords being happy to let pets live in rented properties.
Glasgow had 87%.
Plymouth (82%), Cardiff (80%) and Edinburgh (73%) were voted as the cities with the least pet-friendly landlords.
