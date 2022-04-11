Glasgow among most LGBTQ+ accepting cities in the world, research finds

Glasgow is one of the most LGBTQ+ accepting cities in the world, according to new research.

Financial experts at money.co.uk looked at what cities across the world are most accepting towards the LGBTQ+ community.

They did this by taking into account things like the number of gay bars, the average ratings of these bars and clubs, and the number of these clubs per 100,000 residents, among other things.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Icelandic capital, Reykjavic, topped the list, ahead of Amsterdam and Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

Glasgow's Pride in celebration of the city's LGBT+ community, September 4, 2021. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Edinburgh was given the highest ranking of any UK city (7th) with the Welsh capital, Cardiff, one space behind.

Glasgow was ranked as the ninth most accepting city in the world.