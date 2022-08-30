Glasgow bin strikes: 11 pictures of disgusting rubbish piles in the city centre

Refuse workers in Glasgow – as well as in 13 other council areas across Scotland – have been on strike this week due to a pay dispute with local authority body COSLA.

The strike is due to end tomorrow (Wednesday), but the industrial action has meant that bins around Glasgow have not been collected for some days.

Here are 11 pictures showing the disgusting state of the city centre, as the strikes come to an end.

1. Bin strikes Rubbish blown across Sauchiehall Street. Photo: JC Photo Sales

2. Bin strikes A full up bin along Buchanan Street. Photo: JC Photo Sales

3. Bin strikes The bin strike is due to end on Wednesday. Photo: JC Photo Sales

4. Bin strikes Rubbish pilling up on St Vincent Place. Photo: JC Photo Sales