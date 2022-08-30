Glasgow bin strikes: 11 pictures of disgusting rubbish piles in the city centre
You might have noticed a distinct smell while walking around Glasgow city centre this week.
By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 1:37 pm
Refuse workers in Glasgow – as well as in 13 other council areas across Scotland – have been on strike this week due to a pay dispute with local authority body COSLA.
The strike is due to end tomorrow (Wednesday), but the industrial action has meant that bins around Glasgow have not been collected for some days.
Here are 11 pictures showing the disgusting state of the city centre, as the strikes come to an end.
